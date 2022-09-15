Man faces 16 charges after alleged burglaries, ramming deputy’s car with stolen vehicle during chase

A 32-year-old man is accused of ramming a patrol car with a stolen vehicle and crashing into multiple parked cars while trying to flee earlier this week in north Spokane.

Spokane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a detective responded around 12:40 a.m. Sunday to the 15200 block of Edencrest Drive for a reported burglary – the third burglary call in the area since Saturday, according to a sheriff’s office news release.

The victim told investigators a man, later identified as Pierre R. Paige, stole his white Ford Expedition from his garage, deputies said. They found the vehicle parked at an apartment complex in north Spokane.

Two deputies in a patrol car switched on their emergency lights, and Paige put the SUV in reverse and quickly backed away, fleeing out of sight, the release said. Deputies followed the vehicle before noticing the Ford was traveling toward their patrol car and rammed into the law enforcement vehicle at high speed, disabling the patrol car.

A deputy got out of the passenger’s side of the vehicle, drew his firearm and ordered Paige and a woman in the car to show their hands, according to deputies. Paige ignored the commands and accelerated, the release said.

The Ford squeezed past the patrol car, crashed into five parked vehicles and almost struck another deputy’s car as it sped away, the sheriff’s office said.

A deputy pursued the Ford north on Colton Street. The Ford’s driver tried to turn west on Holland Avenue but crashed into a retaining wall, coming to rest on top of the wall, the release said. Paige and the woman complied with the deputy’s commands, and with the assistance of another deputy and Spokane police officers, were taken into custody.

Paige faces 16 charges, including residential burglary, motor vehicle theft, attempt to elude a police vehicle, unlawful imprisonment, second-degree assault, attempted residential burglary, malicious mischief and hit-and-run, according to the Spokane County Superior Court website. Paige may face additional charges as the investigation into the burglaries reported in the area and the eluding incident continues, the release said.

He remained in the Spokane County Jail Thursday night with bond set at $150,000 and is scheduled for arraignment Tuesday.

The woman, who did not know Paige and took a ride with him after he offered, was released without charges, deputies said. One of the deputies in the patrol car that was rammed sustained minor injuries.