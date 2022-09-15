Man suspected in father’s death kills himself, according to Coeur d’Alene police

A man suspected in the death of his father this summer killed himself Wednesday, according to Coeur d’Alene police.

Police responded July 11 to a residence on the 2500 block of Versailles Drive near Woodland Middle School for a homicide, according to a police news release. Detectives identified the victim’s son, Drew Brake, as a person of interest.

Detectives contacted Brake several times during the investigation, including earlier this week, the release said.

On Wednesday, detectives received a call from one of Brake’s family members about hearing gunshots near the residence where Brake was living, officers said. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Coeur d’Alene police, including members of the combined SWAT team, responded to the scene, and officers located Brake dead with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Police are investigating.