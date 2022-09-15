New York attorney general reportedly rejects settlement offer from Trump, moves to file civil lawsuit in fraud case

By Dave Goldiner New York Daily News New York Daily News

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James has reportedly rejected an offer by former President Donald Trump to settle the fraud case against him and is now planning to file a civil lawsuit against him.

James is now likely to proceed with a civil suit against Trump over a decadeslong scheme to inflate the value of his properties, the New York Times reported Thursday, citing three unnamed sources.

The state’s top law enforcement official is also eyeing charges against an unnamed adult child of Trump, either Don Jr., Eric or Ivanka, the paper said.

James, a Democrat who has become one of Trump’s top legal nemeses, recently rejected an offer to settle the case made by Trump through one of his lawyers.

There is no expectation of a new deal and prosecutors are preparing to move ahead with the civil case, the sources said.

If found guilty, Trump could face fines and stiff penalties aimed at his eponymous family real estate empire. Unlike criminal cases against him, the case could not lead to the imprisonment of the former president.

The 31/2-year investigation is centered on whether Trump falsely inflated the value of his golf courses, resorts and office buildings to secure loans and other financial goodies.

Trump recently invoked the Fifth Amendment 440 times during a deposition with state prosecutors. His refusal to answer questions can be held against him in the civil case.

Trump derides the probe as a partisan witch hunt and unsuccessfully sued to block it. He calls James, who is Black, a racist.