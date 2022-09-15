Prep roundup: Emily Todd scores four goals, North Central girls soccer blanks Rogers; Grace Melcher goes deep twice for Central Valley slowpitch

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Football

Lakeside 28, Deer Park 7: Kole Hunsaker threw three touchdowns passes, finishing with 201 yards, and the Eagles (3-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Stags (2-1, 0-1) in a Northeast A game.

Colville 14, Riverside 11: Colbie McEvoy hauled in a 51-yard touchdown pass from Cale Roy and the visiting Crimson Hawks (3-0, 1-0) beat the Rams (1-2, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Jake Gaffaney had a 95-yard kickoff return and a field goal for Riverside.

Newport 48, Medical Lake 7: Nolan Loosier rushed for 96 yards on nine carries with three touchdowns and the Grizzlies (2-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Cardinals (0-3, 0-1) in a Northeast A game. Carson Loosier and Brendan Ogden added TD catches for Newport.

Pomeroy 60, Entiat 8: Trevin Kimble rushed 18 times for 233 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Pirates (2-1) beat the Tigers (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Volleyball

Pullman 3, Ferris 2: Sophie Armstrong had 15 kills and the Greyhounds (3-1) beat the visiting Saxons (3-1) in a nonleague game. Leila Brown added 26 digs for Pullman.

University 3, Rogers 0: The Titans (3-0) swept the Pirates (0-4) 25-9, 25-20, 25-5 in a nonleague match. Details were unavailable.

Cheney 3, East Valley 0: Shauna Elliot had seven kills and the visiting Blackhawks (5-0) swept the Knights (1-3) 25-20, 25-16, 25-10 in a nonleague match.

Freeman 3, Timberlake 0: Taylee Phelps had eight kills, Ava Semprimoznik added 22 assists and the Scotties (5-0) swept the visiting Tigers (0-5) in a nonleague match.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 3, Wellpinit 0: Natalie Evers had eight kills and the Warriors (1-1) beat visiting Wellpinit (2-2) in a nonleague match.

Springdale 3, Northport 1: Kaylin Gimes had 15 kills while Macey Gimes had 43 assists and the Chargers (2-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Mustangs (2-3, 1-1) in a Northeast 1B match. Elizabeth Young had five kills for Northport.

Lakeland 3, Coeur d’Alene 1: The visiting Hawks (5-3, 4-2) beat the Vikings (7-1, 6-1) in an Inland Empire match. Paisley Goings had 10 kills for CDA.

Girls soccer

North Central 12, Rogers 0: Emily Todd scored four goals with one assist and the visiting Wolfpack (2-0) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game on Thursday. Kate Turnbull and Kori Jericho added two goals apiece for NC.

Mead 2, Kamiakin 1 (SO): Teryn Gardner scored in regulation and the visiting Panthers (4-1) beat the Braves (1-1) in a shootout in a nonleague game.

West Valley 2, University 1: Jenna Howe and Ashlyn Chase scored one goal apiece in the second half and the Eagles (4-0) beat the visiting Titans (3-1) in a nonleague game. McKinley Ullman scored for U-Hi in the first half.

Ridgeline 2, Shadle Park 0: The visiting Falcons (3-0) beat the Highlanders (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Slowpitch softball

Central Valley 16, Ferris 6: Grace Melcher went 2 for 3 with two home runs and three RBIs and the Bears (4-1, 2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-2, 0-1). Madison Saty went 3 for 4 with four RBIs, three runs and two triples for CV.

University 26, Ridgeline 5: Maliyah Mann hit a three-run home run and the visiting Titans (4-1, 2-0) beat the Falcons (0-2, 0-1). Tayla Eliason knocked in four runs for U-Hi.

Mt. Spokane 17, East Valley 0: Peyton Bischoff went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the visiting Wildcats (4-0) beat the Knights (0-2).

Shadle Park 13, Rogers 10: Carlene Nolan had three hits with three RBIs and the Highlanders (1-2, 1-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-3, 0-2). Jamie Olsen and Jayaira Lewis both hit home runs for Rogers.

Lewis and Clark 5, Gonzaga Prep 4: Marley LaLone had three hits and the visiting Tigers (2-1, 1-0) beat the Bullpups (1-2, 0-1).

Cheney 14, North Central 0: Adrienne George had two doubles and the visiting Blackhawks (1-3, 1-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-5, 0-2)