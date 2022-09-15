This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly
Sept. 15, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 16, 2022 at 11:49 a.m.
"Fairy Tale" by Stephen King. (Simon & Schuster/TNS) (Simon & Schuster/TNS/TNS)
Bestsellers
Publishers Weekly
Fiction
1. “Fairy Tale,” Stephen King (Scribner)
2. “Desperation in Death: An Eve Dallas Novel (In Death, 55),” J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)
3. “Clive Cussler’s Hellburner,” Mike Maden (Putnam)
4. “Carrie Soto Is Back: A Novel,” Taylor Jenkins Reid (Ballantine)
5. “All Good People Here: A Novel,” Ashley Flowers (Bantam)
6. “The Marriage Portrait,” Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf)
7. “Hell and Back: A Longmire Mystery,” Craig Johnson (Viking)
8. “The 6:20 Man,” David Baldacci (Grand Central)
9. “The Ink Black Heart,” Robert Galbraith (Mulholland)
10. “Ruination: A League of Legends Novel,” Anthony Reynolds (Orbit)
Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died,” Jennette McCurdy (Simon & Schuster)
2. “The Return of the Gods,” Jonathan Cahn (Frontline)
3. “Danielle Walker’s Healthy in a Hurry: Real Life. Real Food. Real Fast. (A Gluten-Free, Grain-Free & Dairy-Free Cookbook),” Danielle Walker (Ten Speed)
4. “Breaking History: A White House Memoir,” Jared Kushner (Broadside)
5. “Dinner in One: Exceptional & Easy One-Pan Meals: A Cookbook,” Melissa Clark (Clarkson Potter)
6. “Crisis of Command: How We Lost Trust and Confidence in America’s Generals and Politicians,” Stuart Scheller (Knox)
7. “The Return,” Dick Morris (Humanix)
8. “The Great Reset: And the War for the World,” Alex Jones (Skyhorse)
9. “Solito: A Memoir,” Javier Zamora (Hogarth)
10. “The Resurrected Jesus: The Church in the New Testament,” Christen Limbaugh Bloom and David Limbaugh (Regnery)
