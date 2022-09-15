Tim Allen will deliver observational material Friday at a sold out First Interstate Center

Where: The First Interstate Center for the Arts,

Veteran actor-comic Tim Allen, who will perform Friday at the sold-out First Interstate Center for the Arts, has been quite successful. Allen, 69, starred in the long-running sitcoms “Home Improvement” and “Last Man Standing.”

The observational humorist has also starred in such films as “The Santa Clause,” “Joe Somebody” and “Wild Hogs.” Allen is the voice of the iconic Buzz Lightyear of “Toy Story” fame. Here’s 10 things you might not know about Allen.

1. Allen has the original “Tool Time” set from “Home Improvement” in his garage.

2. His career as a stand-up comic-actor didn’t get on track until the early ’80s when Allen was in his 30s.

3. Part of the reason for the late start for Allen, who dabbled in stand-up during the mid-’70s, was due to his arrest in 1978 at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport with more than a pound of cocaine in his luggage. Allen served more than two years in prison.

“After my old man died, I really just played games with people and told adults what they wanted to hear and then stole their booze,” Allen told podcaster Marc Maron. “Really, I was Eddie Haskell (of “Leave it to Beaver”). ‘Yes , Mrs. Cleaver. No, Mrs. Cleaver.’ I knew exactly what adults wanted: Make your bed, be polite, use a napkin and then I’d go steal everything in the house.”

4. After Allen experienced life behind bars, “I just shut up and did what I was told,” Allen told Maron, and he learned what adults and children really wanted. Allen honed his skills as an entertainer.

5. Allen describes himself as a fiscal conservative.

6. Like many comics, Allen’s first foray with stand-up was prompted by a dare from a friend at a comedy club.

7. Like many comics, such as Ray Romano, Allen joked early in his career about his limited acting ability when he was embarking on his career.

8. Allen, like Jay Leno and Jerry Seinfeld, is a car collector.

9. Allen is a philanthropist, who is focusing on reducing the homeless population.

10. Allen’s latest series, “More Power,” is featured on the History Channel. The show, which reunites Allen with his “Home Improvement” pal, Richard Karn, focuses on powerful tools. The program, which also explores the history of tools, debuted in June.