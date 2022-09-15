Washington State men’s basketball announces upcoming Pac-12 Conference schedule

From staff reports

Washington State men’s basketball announced its 2022-23 Pac-12 Conference schedule Thursday, opening play in early December before the conclusion of its nonconference slate.

The Cougars play at Oregon on Dec. 1 – the sixth game of the season – before returning to Pullman on Dec. 4 to host Utah.

WSU will then host Northern Kentucky on Dec. 7 and have a string of nationally broadcast games with the Las Vegas Clash at UNLV on Dec. 10, the Pac-12 Coast-To-Coast Challenge against Baylor on Dec. 18 in Dallas and three games at the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu from Dec. 22-25.

The Cougars return home to start the rest of their conference schedule, hosting UCLA and USC on Dec. 30 and Jan. 1.

Times and television broadcasts have not been determined for any of WSU’s Pac-12 games. It is the third season with 20 conference games, in which each team plays home and away.

The Cougars’ rivalry series with the Washington Huskies opens in Pullman on Feb. 11 and serves as both teams’ regular-season finale on March 2 in Seattle.

The Pac-12 Conference Tournament is set for March 8-11 in Las Vegas.