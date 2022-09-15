Week 3 prep football preview: Mt. Spokane looks for tougher test against Lewis and Clark

Each week in the Greater Spokane League there are lessons to be learned. But even after the first couple of weeks, some things are gaining clarity.

One thing is perfectly clear – the state media voters aren’t holding the league in high regard this season, in any of the classifications .

The first weekly poll came out on Wednesday and just one team out of 16 in the league garnered enough votes to rank, with Gonzaga Prep showing at No. 6 in 4A.

There were several Eastern Washington programs in the smaller classifications, but it appears the GSL will have to sneak up on folks later in the season for respect from the voters.

All games Friday at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted.

Game of the week

Lewis and Clark (1-1, 1-1) at Mt. Spokane (2-0, 2-0): At Union Stadium. The Wildcats have put together another quick start in the league with lopsided wins over University and Ridgeline. This week, they’ll face an LC team that has some size to its lines and one of the most explosive backs in the league.

The Wildcats have been getting a lot of mileage out of Blake Speer, who has touchdowns rushing, receiving and punt returning while adding several field goals.

The Tigers will go as far as Gentz Hilburn will take them. Central Valley did a good job bottling him up last week, but he went for three TDs and 168 yards against Ferris in Week 1.

4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep (1-1, 1-0) vs. Ferris (0-2, 0-2): At G-Prep. The Bullpups, who will be visitors on their own field this week, went across the country last week and took it on the chin against a national power, but even still they managed to rush for more than 200 yards with five players gaining 35 yards or more.

The Saxons are in a rebuilding process with second-year coach Malik Roberson, and they’re young at all the skill positions. It’ll be another week of growing pains.

Central Valley (2-0, 2-0) at Cheney (1-1, 1-1): It looks like the Bears didn’t have to rebuild too much after losing a lot of senior power from last season – they’ve outscored opponents 71-7 .

Dylan Gravelle has picked up where Luke Abshire left off last season at QB, and Luke’s brother Zac is back from injury running the ball.

The Blackhawks picked up a win against Ferris last week behind QB Jakeb Vallance, who passed for 201 yards and a TD.

Ridgeline (0-2, 0-2) at Mead (2-0, 1-0): At Union Stadium. The Panthers have looked good in their perfect start, winning on the road against a tough Eastmont team, then downing U-Hi in their first league game last week.

Mead’s big-play capability was on full display against the Titans with Keenan Kuntz catching a long TD pass from Colby Danielson and wideout Johnny Talarico rushing for 86 yards and a TD on just four carries.

The Falcons are having a tough time on offense, being shut out in their first two games.

University (0-2) at Post Falls (2-1): The Titans lost tailback Malaki Miller to a left ankle injury last week, and it’s unknown if he will suit up this week. Still, U-Hi hung with Mead pretty well until wearing down in the second half.

The Trojans haven’t had a problem putting points up this season, averaging 26 per game, and outlasted Sunnyside 28-25 at home last week.

2A

West Valley (1-1) at Shadle Park (1-1): The host Highlanders won a low-scoring affair last week against 1A Riverside after putting up 27 points in their opening loss. Beckett Ensminger is the key back, with QB Natreven Dickerson looking for Jordan Dever downfield as much as he can.

The Eagles were pushed around a bit last Thursday by Lakeland’s big offensive line and will look to get dual-threat QB Raesean Eaton untracked this week.

Clarkston (1-1) at East Valley (0-2): The Knights haven’t followed up last season’s playoff push with a good start this season despite QB Diezel Wilkinson’s best efforts – he had two TDs, including a 68-yard run last week against Lakeside.

Rogers (1-1) at Freeman (1-1): The Pirates earned their first victory in nearly three years last week with a 49-6 win over Medical Lake. QB Deon Kinsey had three rushing TDs, and the junior is a dynamic up-and-comer in the league.

Pullman (1-1) at North Central (0-1): Saturday, 1 p.m. The Wolfpack got their season underway last week against Colville and were blanked by the 1A Crimson Hawks.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene (1-2) at Lakeland (4-0): The Vikings got a much-needed week off last week after opening with the top-two ranked teams in Idaho’s 5A and Sandpoint, ranked in 4A, which they beat after pulling away in the fourth quarter.

The Hawks were impressive shutting out West Valley behind their 1-2 punch of John Cornish and Thomas Calder, and they have broken into the Idaho media poll at No. 5.