Former Gonzaga guard David Stockton signs with Indiana Pacers

Two weeks after David Stockton was part of a trade that sent him to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, G-League affiliate of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers, the former Gonzaga point guard has signed with the Pacers and will have an opportunity to compete for a roster spot in training camp.

Stockton’s returning player rights were acquired by Fort Wayne two weeks ago when he was part of a trade that involved his former team, the G-League Memphis Hustle. Fort Wayne acquired Stockton and a third-round pick in the 2023 G-League Draft while the Hustle received the returning player rights to Derrick Walton Jr. and Kenny Williams, along with a 2023 first round pick.

The move could unite Stockton with another former Gonzaga point guard, Andrew Nembhard, who was selected by the Pacers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft.

Stockton, the son of Gonzaga and Utah Jazz legend John Stockton, enters his ninth professional season. The 31-year-old has had multiple stints in the NBA and G-League and has played overseas in Croatia, New Zealand, Germany and Puerto Rico. He’s played a total of six games in the NBA – three each with the Utah Jazz and Sacramento Kings.

Last season Stockton played 14 games for Memphis’ G-League affiliate, averaging 11.2 points, 4.3 assists and 2.9 rebounds.