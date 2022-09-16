Prep football: JoJo Shortell scores two TDs, Gonzaga Prep tops Ferris; Central Valley blanks Cheney

Sept. 16, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 17, 2022 at 12:14 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

GSL 4A/3A

Gonzaga Prep 35, Ferris 6: JoJo Shortell had 16 carries for 64 yards with two touchdowns and the Bullpups beat the hosting Saxons in a league game at Gonzaga Prep.

Noah Holman and Lilomaicua Mikaele both added rushing TDs and Bo Howell returned a kickoff for a score.

Central Valley 17, Cheney 0: Brandon Thomas returned an interception for a touchdown and the visiting Bears (3-0, 3-0) beat the Blackhawks (1-2, 1-2) in a league game.

Dylan Gravelle connected with Elliot Beal for a 12-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter to seal it.

Post Falls 41, University 0: Isaac McKeown passed for 132 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Trojans (3-1) beat the Titans (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Jake Bustamante had 11 carries for 81 yards and a TD for PF.

GSL 2A

Clarkston 52, East Valley 7: Ikaika Millan rushed for 114 yards with three touchdowns and the visiting Bantams (2-1, 1-0) beat the Knights (0-3, 0-1) in a league game.

Diezel Wilkinson rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown for East Valley.

Freeman 40, Rogers 7: The Scotties (2-1) beat the Pirates (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 2B

Liberty 47, Colfax 6: Jake Jeske rushed for 210 yards with three touchdowns and threw three more and the Lancers (3-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Bulldogs (0-3, 0-3).

Chewelah 26, Reardan 0: Kruz Katzer rushed for 79 yards with a touchdown and the visiting Cougars (3-0) beat the Screaming Eagles (1-2).

Davenport 21, Asotin 0: The Gorillas (3-0, 1-0) shut out the Panthers (1-2, 0-2). Details were unavailable.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 48, Tri-Cities Prep 7: Chase Galbreath threw for 159 yards with four touchdowns, Brody Boness ran for two touchdowns and caught another and the visiting Broncos (2-1) beat the Jaguars (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Northeast 1B

Liberty Bell 50, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 0: Lucian Paz rushed for 128 yards and one touchdown, Riley Lidey passed for three touchdowns and the Mountain Lions (2-1) beat the visiting Warriors (2-1) in a nonleague game.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 36, Waterville/Mansfield 30: The visiting Wildcats (3-1) beat the Shockers (1-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Cusick 40, Selkirk 20: Bode Seymour rushed for 88 yards with one touchdown and the Panthers (2-1) beat the visiting Rangers (1-2) in a nonleague game.

Wellpinit 54, Inchelium 14: Visiting Wellpinit (3-0) topped the Hornets (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Odessa 68, Springdale 0: The Tigers (2-0) beat the visiting Chargers (1-2). Details were unavailable.

Curlew 46, Pateros 28: The Cougars (2-0) beat the visiting Billygoats (0-2) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 44, Tekoa-Rosalia 14: The Eagles (2-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Timberwolves (1-2, 0-2) in a league game. Details were unavailable.

Touchet 28, Garfield-Palouse 20: The Redhawks (1-1) defeated the Vikings (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Idaho

Coeur d’Alene 14, Lakeland 13: Kruz Wheeler scored on a 28-yard run and The visiting Vikings (2-2) topped the Hawks (4-1) in a nonleague game.

Lewiston 49, Pendleton (OR) 14: The visiting Bengals (3-1) beat the Buckaroos (1-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Sandpoint 28, Homedale 21: The Bulldogs (2-2) beat the visiting Trojans (3-1) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Timberlake 58, Moscow 28: Vaughn Higgins rushed for 197 yards on 16 carries with two TDs, Hunter Higgins added 107 yards a two scores and the Tigers (2-1) beat the visiting Bears (0-4) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Bonners Ferry 14, Connell 6: The visiting Badgers (4-0) beat the Eagles (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Kellogg 44, St. Maries 21: The Wildcats (3-1) beat the visiting Lumberjacks (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.

Lakeside (ID) 62, Kootenai 0: The Knights (1-2) defeated the Warriors (0-3) in a nonleague game. Details were unavailable.