SHBA hosting Fall Festival of Homes

The Spokane Home Builders Association is hosting its annual Fall Festival of Homes featuring the latest trends in architecture, energy efficiency and interior design.

The free event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. over the weekends of Friday through Sept. 25 and Sept. 30-Oct. 2. It will showcase 15 new single-family homes from 10 Spokane area builders, according to a news release.

Attendees can map out a tour of the homes by downloading SHBA’s Fall Festival of Homes app or via a show guide.

SHBA is also hosting 3D virtual tours of each home beginning Sept. 23.

SHBA is hosting a ladies night out on the first and second Fridays of the festival, which includes a private tour of two fully staged homes.

The ladies night event includes hors d’oeuvres, drinks and shopping at local artisan businesses. Tickets can be purchased at shba.com.

Idaho jobless climbs to 2.7%

Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 2.7% in August, up slightly from 2.6% a month prior, according to the Idaho Department of Labor.

August marks the seventh consecutive month that Idaho’s unemployment rate has been below 3%, according to the department.

Idaho added 4,384 jobs in August, bringing the total number of positions in the state to 956,785, the department reported Friday.

Nonfarm jobs increased by 200 in August for a total of 822,600.

Industry sectors with the greatest month-over-month gains were transportation; warehousing and utilities; arts, entertainment and recreation; and construction.

From staff reports