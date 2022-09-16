State Department of Health brings COVID vaccines to college campuses

Columbia Basin Herald

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Department of Health has announced the DOH’s Care-A-Van program, in partnership with the Power of Providers Initiative, will be hosting a series of COVID-19 vaccine and booster clinics at several college campuses across Washington state.

“College students tend to find themselves in close proximity with others, in places like dorms and classrooms,” said Power of Providers member Ajay Mendoza, ANRP in a news release. “That’s why COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are such a vital part of showing up as our healthiest and best selves on campus this year. Being vaccinated will lead to less severe illness from the virus, which will ensure students aren’t distracted from their academic work or social lives while at school and will help them stay healthier in the event that they still become infected.”

The release states the focus of these clinics will be providing the recently released omicron-targeted bivalent boosters. Primary series vaccines from both Pfizer BioNTech and Moderna will also be available.

The clinics are also open to members of the public, not just staff and attendees of the campuses. Clinic appointments can be made in advance by visiting the PrepMod website, and will also be available on a first-come, first-serve basis at each location.

“The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that we have to always be ready to respond, and a big piece of that is engaging our community,” said Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah in the release. “Care-A-Van and Power of Providers do just that. By going into communities with Care-A-Van, we’re able to focus on equitable distribution for those facing barriers to vaccines. Through POP, we established partnerships with trusted health care professionals to ensure health and safety, while engaging, educating and empowering the people of Washington.”

COVID clinics

Sept. 23, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Eastern Washington University, Cheney

Sept. 23, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Central Washington University, Ellensburg

Oct. 3, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – University of Washington, Seattle

Oct. 4, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – University of Washington, Tacoma

Oct. 5, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – University of Washington, Bothell

Oct. 6, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Washington State University, Vancouver

Oct. 21, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. – Central Washington University, Ellensburg