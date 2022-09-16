Two seriously injured in Spokane Valley rollover crash; driver arrested on suspicion of impairment

Two passengers sustained serious injuries and the alleged impaired driver was taken to jail after a rollover crash Thursday night in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies responded around 11:30 p.m. to the crash on University Road and 35th Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

A person reported hearing a vehicle going at “racing speed” south on Dishman Mica Road before hearing tires screeching and a loud crash, deputies said.

Initial information indicated 21-year-old Kyle R. Stenico was traveling north in an Audi on University Road, lost control of the car on a curve, struck a retaining wall and rolled, according to police. The car was on its top when deputies arrived.

Two passengers were taken to the hospital with what were believed to be serious but not life-threatening injuries, deputies said. The third passenger was transported as a precaution. All three passengers were adults.

Stenico was taken to the hospital and then booked into the Spokane County Jail, where he remained Friday night, after he was medically cleared, the release said. He was charged with two counts of vehicular assault and is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Investigators were on scene for several hours. The crash remains under investigation.