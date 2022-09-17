Cache Reset
Sports >  WSU football

Live updates: Washington State hosts Colorado State looking to build momentum after upset win

From staff reports

Pregame

Washington State walked out of Madison, Wisconsin last week with an upset win. This time it will be Colorado State hoping to play party spoiler.

The Cougars (2-0) cap nonconference play against the Rams (2-0) of the Mountain West Conference today at 2 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. Entering as 17-point favorites according to VegasInsider, a win would secure WSU’s fourth nonconference sweep in the past five eligible seasons, excluding the shortened 2020 slate.

The spread has flipped since the Cougars knocked off then-No. 19 Wisconsin in Camp Randall Stadium as 17-point underdogs a week ago. The Rams don’t seem to pose the same threat stepping onto Gesa Field.

CSU was battered by Michigan 51-7 in Week 1, allowing seven sacks and scoring drives on 8 of 10 Wolverines possessions.

It didn’t get much better in Week 2.

CSU allowed 34 unanswered points to visiting Middle Tennessee State in Fort Collins, Colorado, before losing 34-19. This time they allowed nine sacks and scoring drives on 5 of the first 7 Blue Raiders possessions.

To boot, MTSU was blown out by recently FCS-promoted James Madison 44-7 in Week 1.

Washington State’s pass rush should get involved early and set up favorable field possession for Cameron Ward and the Cougars offense to get going after a sluggish start to the season. A dominant win could even see the Cougars crack the top 25 come Monday.

Key matchup

Series history

The Cougars and Rams have met once before in a New Mexico Bowl WSU fans would want to forget.

Second-year coach Mike Leach and the Cougars scrapped to their way to the school’s first bowl appearance in 10 years and had the game all-but-won with a 35-13 lead in the second quarter. Instead they’d lose in dreaded “Coug-it” fashion.

CSU scored 10 points in the final minute of the first half, rattled off a 75-yard run in the third and outscored WSU 18-7 in the fourth quarter.

The win sparked a run of five-straight bowl appearances for CSU, which hasn’t returned since 2017 and finished 5th in the Mountain West a season ago. The Cougars went 2-4 in bowl games under Leach.

Team stats

Scoring WSU (2-0) Colorado St. (0-2)
Points Per Game 20.5 13
Points Allowed Per Game 15.5 42.5
Total Yards 309.5 232.5
     Yards Passing 214 196.5
     Yards Rushing 95.5 36
Yards Allowed 337 410
     Pass Yards Allowed 219.5 236
     Rush Yards Allowed 117.5 174

Individual leaders

PASSING Att.-Comp. Yards TD Int.
Cameron Ward (WSU) 43-69 428 4 2
Clay Millen (CSU) 36-50 393 4 3
RUSHING Carries Yards TD
Nakia Watson (WSU) 28 150 1
A’Jon Vivens (CSU) 22 76 0
RECEIVING Receptions Yards TD
Donovan Ollie (WSU) 12 101 0
Tory Horton (CSU) 15 255 4

Game preview

More on the Cougs

