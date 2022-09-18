The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Hayden man arrested after striking multiple vehicles in a parking lot on Saturday

Sept. 18, 2022 Updated Sun., Sept. 18, 2022 at 9:05 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

Kootenai County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who had struck several vehicles in the Lancaster Market parking lot in Hayden before getting stuck in a ditch on Saturday.

Seth L. Cervin, 41, of Hayden, was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault, DUI refusal and resisting arrest.

Deputies discovered Cervin’s vehicle stuck in the ditch along Lancaster Avenue with the vehicle engine still revving, a news release from the sheriff’s office said. Cervin, who appeared to be intoxicated, refused to cooperate and continued to rev the engine, authorities said. Deputies then removed Cervin from the vehicle to prevent him from causing more accidents.

In their investigation, deputies learned that Cervin had pulled into the Lancaster Market parking lot and struck several cars, the sheriff’s office said. A surveillance video reportedly showed Cervin repeatedly striking a vehicle with a family of four inside of it while they were in a drive-thru.

Cervin has two prior DUI arrests in Kootenai County dating back to 2004, the sheriff’s office said.

