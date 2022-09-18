Here are 2022′s top fall design trends to spruce up your home

By Hunter Boyce Tribune News Service

Fall is nearly here, and that means interior design trends are changing. While good design often carves its own path, keeping up with modern trends can be a great way to gain inspiration and gauge your interests for that next big project.

With that in mind, here are some of fall 2022’s top interior designer trends.

Bold colors

According to Pure Wow, people are going big with bold colors this fall.

“From boho to disco, ’70s interiors are having a moment,” trend expert Nick Drewe told the website. “The trend is all about incorporating earthy tones like hunter green, mustard yellow and blues, with materials like rattan and bamboo – in fact, searches for rattan have shot up by 77% on Pinterest.”

Specifically, green has been gaining traction this year.

“Green has been topping the design trend charts over the past several years, and we particularly love this muted sage variation (that’s popping up everywhere for fall),” Anastasia Casey, founder and CEO of IDCO Studio said. “Whether it’s for kitchen cabinets, bathroom vanities or entire walls, sage is a color shade we can always get behind.”

Curves

The Zoe Report said that curves are bringing comfort to many designers’ living spaces this season as well.

“For fall, curves are relaxing into organic form with abstract sofas, mirrors, and tables high on the list,” Bethany Adams of Bethany Adams Interiors told the website.

From round pillows to nonlinear sofas, curves have made a comeback in a big way.

“Adding playful shapes to your everyday decor can really add a transitional element for the season,” Sarah Weichel of Swike Design said.

Nature

According to HGTV, bringing the outside indoors remains a popular trend in interior design. From natural colors to potted plants to flowery wallpaper, there are a number of ways to give your home a resemblance of the outdoors.

“I am continuously inspired by people who style their flower boxes with cabbage, pumpkins, sprigs of wheat and gourds,” interior designer Holly Hickey Moore told HGTV. “When decorating clients’ homes for fall, I like to pull in those elements of the colors and textures. I’m excited to start pulling those deeper, moodier colors that bring my designs to a really sophisticated level.”

Metal

Elite Daily reported that metallic accents are great for fall decorating as well. Metallic textures and colors can help give your home an earthy personality, helping create a calm and comforting living space for the family.

“This is one of my favorite trends and it’s a great way to bring fall to life in a warm complementary way that’s easy to incorporate in any space of the home,” HomeGoods Style Expert Jenny Reimold told Elite Daily.

Something as simple as making your cabinet handles pop with a metallic shine can redefine the space.

Earth tones

Brabbu echoed the popularity of metallic textures and nature-inspired designs by iterating the popularity of earth tones. From chocolatey blacks to faded yellows to verdant greens, earth tones are one of the top ways interior designers are giving personality to their clients’ living spaces.

Following two years of COVID-19-driven quarantine and a tumultuous news cycle of warring countries and a worsening global economy, many homeowners are looking to transform their houses into respites of comfort and joy. This fall, things will be no different.