Shooting Sept. 11 on South Hill tied to drug activity, according to court records

A woman who was injured in a shooting on Sept. 11 on the South Hill told Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies that she and two passengers in her vehicle were on their way to pick up some “pills,” according to a search warrant document released last week.

The woman picked up a man from a Walmart, whom she met on the dating app Tinder, and another man from the 7-Eleven in downtown Spokane in a black Chevrolet Cruz. Then the three drove to the intersection of 58th Avenue and Magnolia Street. The two men got out of the vehicle and an argument ensued, she said. She and the man she picked up from the Walmart were both shot, the court documents said.

One witness said three to four shots were fired at about 8:30 p.m.

Another witness told deputies that a man involved in the shooting fled from the scene and was hiding in his garage at 5810 S. Magnolia St. The man told the witness that he was “doing a deal with someone, and it went wrong, and they tried to rob me,” the search warrant document said. The man then fled through a neighbor’s yard.

The man and woman who were shot drove to Deaconess Medical Center at about 9 p.m. However, the woman who was shot left the hospital to go to her mother’s house, where she was later contacted by law enforcement. She was then transported to Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center.

No one has been arrested so far. Authorities are still investigating the shooting. Both victims were expected to recover, and neither are still in the hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting or who can help identify the third person who fled from the scene of the shooting is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233.