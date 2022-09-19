3 Tacoma officers involved in fatal shooting of assault suspect in August identified
Sept. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 19, 2022 at 7:09 p.m.
TACOMA – Pierce County deadly force investigators have released the names of three Tacoma police officers who were involved in the fatal shooting of an assault suspect last month.
Officers Jose Figueras, Zachary Hobbs and Christopher Munn were among the police who responded to a report that Peter T. Collins, 40, had assaulted his nephew in South Tacoma on Aug. 28, according to a news release from the Pierce County Force Investigation Team, a group of regional law enforcement agencies.
Dispatch recordings indicated that Collins exchanged fire with police after officers developed probable cause to arrest him. The medical examiner’s office ruled his death from a rifle wound to the chest a homicide.
All three officers were on administrative leave as of Monday per department policy, according to department spokesperson Wendy Haddow. Munn, 38, has spent six years with the department; Figueras, 32, has spent four years with the department; and Hobbs, 27, has spent three years with the department.
PCFIT investigators have not disclosed which officers fired, the number of shots or whether a weapon was recovered from Collins.
Lakewood police Lt. Chris Lawler, a PCFIT public information officer, told the News Tribune that video and additional details regarding the shooting are forthcoming.
The release of the officers’ names came about three weeks after the deadly shooting, which was initially announced in a statement from Tacoma Mayor Victoria Woodards.
