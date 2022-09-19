Athol man killed by Amtrak passenger train after midnight on Monday

A pedestrian was killed by an Amtrak passenger train at about 2:10 a.m. on Monday morning near Athol, the Idaho State Police reported.

The 26-year-old Athol man was struck by at the Granite Loop Road railway crossing as the train was on its way to Sandpoint. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The railway was shut down for about two hours as first responders investigated the scene.

The name of the man has not been released by authorities. The Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the incident