Fresh concrete snares stolen Mini Cooper, Washington police say
Sept. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.
LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout.
The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car got stuck at North Gate Road SW and Edgewood Avenue SW, where the roundabout is being built.
A photo showed a Mini Cooper sunk to its axles.
The city said the car was stolen and its driver allegedly had a bottle of whiskey in her hand at the time of the 1:53 p.m. incident.
Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said the 22-year-old driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested.
The car was removed and crews were working to make sure tire tracks and foot prints would not be a permanent reminder of the incident.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.