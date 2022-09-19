The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Pacific NW

Fresh concrete snares stolen Mini Cooper, Washington police say

Sept. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 19, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

By Craig Sailor Tacoma News Tribune

LAKEWOOD, Wash. – A woman driving a stolen car with a bottle of whiskey in her hand and a 4-year-old child in the vehicle made a wrong turn in Lakewood on Monday, authorities said, driving into freshly poured concrete at an under-construction roundabout.

The City of Lakewood said in a tweet the car got stuck at North Gate Road SW and Edgewood Avenue SW, where the roundabout is being built.

A photo showed a Mini Cooper sunk to its axles.

The city said the car was stolen and its driver allegedly had a bottle of whiskey in her hand at the time of the 1:53 p.m. incident.

Lakewood police spokesman Lt. Chris Lawler said the 22-year-old driver, who appeared to be intoxicated, was arrested.

The car was removed and crews were working to make sure tire tracks and foot prints would not be a permanent reminder of the incident.

