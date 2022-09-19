Girl dies after Sept. 14 crash near Elk

A girl who was in a car crash on Sept. 14 near Elk has died, according to a release Monday from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

A boy who was driving the Dodge truck the two were both in remains hospitalized but is in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said.

Both minors were airlifted to a hospital after the accident. Initial information showed that the truck was traveling on Elk Chattaroy Road around 2:50 p.m. when it failed to yield the right of way when attempting to turn east on Nelson Road and crashed into a man driving a Kia Niro.

The man in the Kia received minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital.

The minors in the truck were believed to not be wearing seatbelts during the crash.