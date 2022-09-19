Letters for Sept. 19, 2022

Qualified prosecutor

Deb Conklin received her law degree in 1981. Her experience consists of deputy prosecutor in Clallam County from 1983 -87. Only four years, 35 years ago. This certainly does not qualify her to run an office like this and possibly not even to work in the office. As a matter of fact, she only recently reactivated her law license. Would you go to a doctor who hasn’t practiced medicine for over 30 years, or hire an electrician who hasn’t been doing business for over 30 years?

My next question would be, “are you comfortable with what is going on in Seattle, Portland and California?” If not, I suggest you not vote for Ms. Conklin. These conditions are exactly what she agrees with. Ms. Conklin claims to be nonpartisan, I suggest you look at the list of people that are endorsing her.

She focuses on social justice and services she wants to provide to those that are accused of committing a crime, changes that should be made to law enforcement agencies, but never mentions the victims of crimes. She appears to think the people that commit the crimes are the victims.

Spokane County citizens need a prosecutor who focuses on protecting the victims, not the perpetrators.

Tana Jenecke

Spokane Valley

Long live the queen

Your Majesty, I honor you as I do, “the greatest generation ever.” It is easy to remember your wedding anniversary, Nov. 20, 1947, as my parents’ anniversary is one year later. I am an American “baby boomer.”

Our parents did not look to the left, nor the right, but entered straight ahead into what history was to bring. Also, to learn from mistakes and not repeat them.

The dominos of fate fell in an unexpected way for your country. Your family has demonstrated equality, freedom and hope for all people, cultures and backgrounds. The locket of your heart took second place. I am sure tears of empathy, love, sorrow and brokenness was akin to America’s challenges as well.

I will close with an American comedy, “The Golden Girls” theme song lyrics, “thank you for being a friend.”

“Thank you for being a friend, traveled down the road and back again. Your heart is true, you’re a pal and a confidant and if you threw a party, Invited everyone you knew. You would see the biggest gift would be from me and the card attached would say, ‘Thank you for being a friend.’ ”

Nancy Mitchell

Spokane