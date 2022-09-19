The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Donyelle Strauss’ home run lifts Ferris slowpitch; Keegan Tee scores in LC girls soccer late rally

Sept. 19, 2022 Updated Mon., Sept. 19, 2022 at 11:10 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

Ferris 7, Mt. Spokane 2: Donyelle Strauss hit a two-run home run and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) topped the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Colton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.

Mead 17, Rogers 6: Charlie Stern had three hits with two triples, Jenna Garrett added three hits and the Panthers (4-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-4, 0-3).

Central Valley 23, Shadle Park 2: Madison Saty went 3 for 4 with a home run and seven RBIs and the Bears (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-3, 1-1) i

Ridgeline 13, Gonzaga Prep 1: Natalie Willmon homered, Alexis Phillips knocked in four and the visiting Falcons (2-3, 1-2) beat the Bullpups (2-3, 1-2). Emma Myers went 2 or 3 with two runs and three RBIs for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 13, Cheney 3: Olivia Boures hit a three-run walk-off home run and the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) topped the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-2).

East Valley 14, North Central 11: The Knights (1-3, 1-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-5, 0-3).

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Keegan Tee had a goal and an assist and the Tigers (6-0, 1-0) scored three times late in the second half to beat the Saxons (1-3, 0-1). LC goalie Shelby Dirks made five saves. Cadence Peroff scored a first-half goal for Ferris.

Mead 4, North Central 2: Teryn Gardner and Reese Walker scored two goals apiece and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-1, 0-1). Walker assisted on both of Gardners goals.

University 3, Cheney 2 (SO): Jaidyn Mcluskie scored two goals in regulation and the Titans (6-1, 1-0) topped the Blackhawks (2-4, 0-1) 4-2 in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Central Valley 1: Jennah Wanner scored a pair of goals with an assist and the Bullpups (5-2-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-4-0, 0-1).

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Preslie Young scored in the eighth minute and the visiting Falcons (5-0, 1-0) defeated the Wildcats (3-2, 0-1).

Northwest Christian 5, Rogers 1: The visiting Crusaders (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Deer Park 4, Freeman 3 (OT): Ella Carnahan tied the game in the 78th minute then scored the game-winner 4 minutes into overtime and the Stags (4-0, 3-0) edged the Scotties (2-4, 2-2) in a Northeast A game. Deer Park extended its unbeaten streak to 28 games over the past three seasons. Deer Park goalie Hannah Krantz had a goal and two assists. 

Moscow 6, Post Falls 1: Araya Wood scored two goals and the Bears (7-3, 3-2) beat the Trojans (0-8, 0-5) in an Inland Empire game. 

Volleyball

Ferris 3, West Valley 0: Kennedy Smith had 10 kills, Kira Felchin had 14 assists and the Saxons (4-1, 1-0) defeated the Eagles (0-4) in a nonleague match. Randi Johnson had 10 aces for West Valley.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 14 kills, Katie Sturn had 20 assists and the Eagles (3-1, 3-1) defeated the Stags (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast A match.

Liberty 3, Medical Lake 0: Ellie Denny had 10 kills with 20 assists and the Lancers (3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-4) 25-17. 25-18, 25-16 in a nonleague match. Riley Spring had eight kills and eight digs for Medical Lake.

