Prep roundup: Donyelle Strauss’ home run lifts Ferris slowpitch; Keegan Tee scores in LC girls soccer late rally

Roundup of Monday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

Slowpitch softball

Ferris 7, Mt. Spokane 2: Donyelle Strauss hit a two-run home run and the visiting Saxons (2-2, 1-1) topped the Wildcats (5-1, 2-1) in a GSL game on Monday. Abby Colton went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs for Ferris.

Mead 17, Rogers 6: Charlie Stern had three hits with two triples, Jenna Garrett added three hits and the Panthers (4-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Pirates (2-4, 0-3).

Central Valley 23, Shadle Park 2: Madison Saty went 3 for 4 with a home run and seven RBIs and the Bears (6-1, 4-0) beat the visiting Highlanders (1-3, 1-1) i

Ridgeline 13, Gonzaga Prep 1: Natalie Willmon homered, Alexis Phillips knocked in four and the visiting Falcons (2-3, 1-2) beat the Bullpups (2-3, 1-2). Emma Myers went 2 or 3 with two runs and three RBIs for Ridgeline.

Lewis and Clark 13, Cheney 3: Olivia Boures hit a three-run walk-off home run and the Tigers (3-2, 2-1) topped the Blackhawks (1-4, 1-2).

East Valley 14, North Central 11: The Knights (1-3, 1-2) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (0-5, 0-3).

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 3, Ferris 1: Keegan Tee had a goal and an assist and the Tigers (6-0, 1-0) scored three times late in the second half to beat the Saxons (1-3, 0-1). LC goalie Shelby Dirks made five saves. Cadence Peroff scored a first-half goal for Ferris.

Mead 4, North Central 2: Teryn Gardner and Reese Walker scored two goals apiece and the visiting Panthers (5-1, 1-0) beat the Wolfpack (2-1, 0-1). Walker assisted on both of Gardners goals.

University 3, Cheney 2 (SO): Jaidyn Mcluskie scored two goals in regulation and the Titans (6-1, 1-0) topped the Blackhawks (2-4, 0-1) 4-2 in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Central Valley 1: Jennah Wanner scored a pair of goals with an assist and the Bullpups (5-2-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Bears (0-4-0, 0-1).

Ridgeline 3, Mt. Spokane 2: Preslie Young scored in the eighth minute and the visiting Falcons (5-0, 1-0) defeated the Wildcats (3-2, 0-1).

Northwest Christian 5, Rogers 1: The visiting Crusaders (4-0) beat the Pirates (0-3) in a nonleague game.

Deer Park 4, Freeman 3 (OT): Ella Carnahan tied the game in the 78th minute then scored the game-winner 4 minutes into overtime and the Stags (4-0, 3-0) edged the Scotties (2-4, 2-2) in a Northeast A game. Deer Park extended its unbeaten streak to 28 games over the past three seasons. Deer Park goalie Hannah Krantz had a goal and two assists.

Moscow 6, Post Falls 1: Araya Wood scored two goals and the Bears (7-3, 3-2) beat the Trojans (0-8, 0-5) in an Inland Empire game.

Volleyball

Ferris 3, West Valley 0: Kennedy Smith had 10 kills, Kira Felchin had 14 assists and the Saxons (4-1, 1-0) defeated the Eagles (0-4) in a nonleague match. Randi Johnson had 10 aces for West Valley.

Lakeside 3, Deer Park 0: Gabriella Rodriguez had 14 kills, Katie Sturn had 20 assists and the Eagles (3-1, 3-1) defeated the Stags (1-3, 1-2) in a Northeast A match.

Liberty 3, Medical Lake 0: Ellie Denny had 10 kills with 20 assists and the Lancers (3-1) beat the visiting Cardinals (1-4) 25-17. 25-18, 25-16 in a nonleague match. Riley Spring had eight kills and eight digs for Medical Lake.