Spokane man sentenced to 16 years in federal prison on meth, heroin charges

A 55-year-old Spokane man found guilty by a jury of dealing heroin and methamphetamine has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison by a federal judge.

Bradley D. Hull was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Thomas O. Rice in Spokane, nearly four months after a federal jury found him guilty of two of the six drug-related charges brought by the federal government. He had been seeking a prison term of 10 years, the minimum required under federal law for the drug-dealing crimes. Prosecutors were seeking a sentence closer to 20 years.

Hull was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in February 2020 outside a home in northeast Spokane. He was running through the snow carrying a shopping bag full of what later tested as 72 grams of methamphetamine and 640 grams of heroin, and about $13,000 in cash, according to prosecutors. Sheriff’s detectives had been searching another home tied to Hull in the Dishman area, off Broadway Avenue, for evidence of drug crimes, and investigators had performed several purchases of drugs using informants tied to Hull and a codefendant, Russell Bruce Clark.

Clark pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing methamphetamine in September 2021. He was sentenced to nine years in prison in December, according to court records.

During a two-day trial in May, Hull argued that the drugs weren’t his, according to prosecutors. In his statement to Rice prior to sentencing, Hull said he’d been trying to get clean at the time of his arrest, and that he’d been dealing the drugs for his then-girlfriend.

“Mr. Hull possessed large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin and was in such a hurry to evade law enforcement that he ran barefoot to his car on a February morning in Spokane,” U.S. Attorney for Eastern Washington Vanessa Waldref said in a statement. “At trial, Mr. Hull sought to evade responsibility by making false statements to Judge Rice and the jury.”

Hull was listed in custody of the Spokane County Jail on Sunday afternoon.