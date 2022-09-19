Webinar offers tips for families in early care of dementia

Prestige Senior Living has scheduled a free webinar at 3 p.m. Thursday that focuses on caring for a loved one with mild dementia.

At the start of dementia, symptoms usually will be very mild. But even then, people need specialized care and certain approaches. This webinar will go in-depth about how to have tough conversations with a loved one facing mild dementia and how to set up a regular routine.

This webinar will be hosted by Adria Thompson, a certified dementia consultant and the founder of Be Light Care Consulting. Thompson will examine a variety of topics related to cognitive decline, including different forms of early memory loss and their causes and symptoms.

Attendees will learn how to provide care, approach difficult situations and what to do if a loved one facing cognitive decline refuses help. This includes having conversations such as taking away a car, moving a loved one into long-term care and setting regular doctor’s appointments.

To RSVP for the webinar, visit www.PrestigeCanHelp.com to register and receive a link. For questions or more information, contact Sullivan Park Assisted Living Community at (509) 922-1644.