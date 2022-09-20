Person killed after becoming trapped under car in East Central Neighborhood
Sept. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 20, 2022 at 7:52 p.m.
A unidentified person died Monday night after being trapped under a car in the East Central Neighborhood, the Spokane Police Department reported.
It is unknown what happened, but a car jack was discovered near the body, police department spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said. Police responded to the incident at Main Avenue and Pittsburg Street, at about 8:30 p.m., Briggs said.
There is no indication of foul play, he added.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the person at a later time.
