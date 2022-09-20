Report: Gonzaga adds 14th game to nonleague schedule, will host Chicago State
Sept. 20, 2022 Updated Tue., Sept. 20, 2022 at 4:06 p.m.
A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga.
The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.
Gonzaga’s other home dates include Nov. 7 vs. North Florida, Dec. 5 vs. Kent State, Dec. 9 vs. Washington, Dec. 12 vs. Northern Illinois and Dec. 20 vs. Montana.
The Bulldogs are also slated to play Kentucky on Nov. 20 at Spokane Arena.
After posting a 7-25 overall record and 3-15 mark in Western Athletic Conference play, the Cougars enter their first season as a Division I Independent since 2008-09. The matchup will feature Ken Pomeroy’s top-rated team from last season, Gonzaga, against a Chicago State program that finished at No. 340.
The Cougars lost top scorers Brandon Betson (14.2) and Ali Abdou Jibba (13.4), but bring back third-leading scorer Jahsean Corbett, who averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.