Report: Gonzaga adds 14th game to nonleague schedule, will host Chicago State

A newly independent basketball program will reportedly travel to Spokane this fall for a nonconference game against Gonzaga.

The Bulldogs will host Chicago State this season, according to a Tuesday report from Bracketeer’s Rocco Miller. A date wasn’t specified for what will be the first matchup between the programs, but it becomes the 14th known game on GU’s 2022-23 nonconference schedule as well as the sixth known home game.

Gonzaga’s other home dates include Nov. 7 vs. North Florida, Dec. 5 vs. Kent State, Dec. 9 vs. Washington, Dec. 12 vs. Northern Illinois and Dec. 20 vs. Montana.

The Bulldogs are also slated to play Kentucky on Nov. 20 at Spokane Arena.

After posting a 7-25 overall record and 3-15 mark in Western Athletic Conference play, the Cougars enter their first season as a Division I Independent since 2008-09. The matchup will feature Ken Pomeroy’s top-rated team from last season, Gonzaga, against a Chicago State program that finished at No. 340.

The Cougars lost top scorers Brandon Betson (14.2) and Ali Abdou Jibba (13.4), but bring back third-leading scorer Jahsean Corbett, who averaged 12.4 points and 6.9 rebounds.