Alan Liere’s fishing-hunting report for Sept. 22

By Alan Liere For The Spokesman-Review

Idaho Fish and Game staff and volunteers in the Panhandle Region will be hosting a Youth Marksmanship Skills Workshop on Sunday at the Farragut Shooting Range Center in Athol . The workshop is for youth, ages 9 to 17 who have successfully completed hunter education. Participants will receive one-on-one instruction and guidance on shooting safety and essentials, with particular focus on the mechanics of sighting in a scope. Individual instruction will be provided by NRA certified instructors.

The recreational razor clam season originally scheduled to begin Sept. 22-26 on coastal beaches is postponed until further notice. Test results on razor clams indicate domoic acid levels are trending upward or have exceeded the health guidelines set by the Washington Department of Health officials.

The Grande Ronde is beginning to give up a few steelheads and Boggan's Oasis has re-opened under new ownership. Shuttle prices have gone up. Plan in advance if you need to use this service.

During the third week in October, it is reported that Washington Fisheries and the Spokane Tribe will be deploying 400 nets in Lake Roosevelt—300 targeting walleye and smallmouth down to the hundred foot depth and others in shallower water targeting pike and smallmouth. In November, they’ll do it again.

A friend and I survived hot weather and extremely thick, high cover on the Washington senior citizen pheasant opener which began last Monday and runs through this Friday, and we even got the only rooster we saw but it’s going to take me several more days to brush the weed seeds and burrs from my Brittany’s ears. Other friends out on the opener also saw few birds.

The general Washington and Idaho pheasant seasons are almost upon us and there’s a lot of cover. Quail and grey partridge open Saturday. Maximize your effort and success by focusing on the edges of wetlands or where two habitat types meet rather than trying to hunt an entire field. Hunt the transitions where one cover type meets another.

Fly fishing

Silver Bow Fly Shop said streams like the North Fork of the Coeur d’Alene will hang in there for a little longer before they go full fall mode. Plan on nymphing and streamer fishing until the mornings warms up. October caddis, mahogany duns and BWOs will be on the menu over the next week or so. Silver Bow notes fishing on the St. Joe River has been excellent; hoppers/terrestrials and attractors will find fish.

Trout and kokanee

Lake trout fishing around Lake Pend Oreille can be at its best in September. Fish are fully in prespawn feeding mode and are aggressive as they pack on extra weight before the spawn next month.

Acoustic-tagged lake trout are still widely distributed throughout Pend Oreille Lake wherever depths are greater than 80 feet. The main concentrations are at Whiskey Rock, the Windy Point area along the Monarchs, the steep break off the mouth of the Clark Fork Delta and off the Grouse Point to Talache shoreline.

Salmon and steelhead

Friends fishing shrimp under a bobber for steelhead and chinook at the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater had poor luck this week. They said trollers were doing pretty well on salmon.

Salmon guides in the Columbia Gorge say fall chinook fishing is as good as it gets. The troll bite has been decent for those running Super Baits and spinners, but egg fishing has been better. The Hanford Reach is also a good option for chinook.

The Buoy 10 fishery at the mouth of the Columbia River is open for hatchery coho salmon. Another section of the lower river has reopened for chinook and hatchery coho. “The coho run appears to still be coming in strong, and we hope anglers get out and take part in what should be some good fishing during the second half of September and into October,” said Ryan Lothrop, Columbia River fisheries manager with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Nearly 399,000 adult chinook and 70,000 adult coho bound for the upper regions of the Columbia have passed over Bonneville Dam.

The section of the Columbia River from Buoy 10 to the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line has opened for retention of hatchery coho, with an adult daily limit of three.

Also open on the Columbia is a section of river from the eastern tip of Reed Island to Bonneville Dam for retention of chinook and hatchery coho, with an adult daily limit of two salmon, only one of which may be an adult chinook. To see all regulations and a map of the boundary line from the eastern tip of Reed Island, visit WDFW’s emergency fishing and shellfishing rules webpage.

As always, anglers should be sure to check the 2022-23 Washington Sport Fishing Rules pamphlet to see permanent regulations for the section of river where they hope to fish, as well as WDFW’s emergency rules webpage for updates to this and other fisheries across the state.

The Nez Perce Tribe predicts that 12,250 coho salmon will reach Lower Granite Dam in 2022. This return is large enough to allow harvest opportunities. Through Oct. 31, the daily limit from the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River to the Idaho Border at Clarkston will be five adult salmon, including no more than three adult chinook and no more than two adult coho. There will be no daily limit for jack chinook or jack coho. (Chinook and coho may be hatchery or wild.)

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, the daily limit will be two adult coho, hatchery or wild with no daily limit for jack coho.

Spiny ray

Largemouth bass fishing has been extremely good on Potholes Reservoir this week with a lot of 2- to 4-pound fish caught. The rock piles between Goose Island and the face of the dam, as well as the mouth of Crab Creek have been producing decent smallmouth on small Norisada blade baits, tubes, crankbaits and Senkos. Walleye fishing has picked up slightly on the face of the sand dunes.

Catch rates for walleye in Lake Pend Oreille are up and are beginning to move into fall location patterns. The number of fish in the Clark Fork River has again increased as it did last month. The greatest concentrations of acoustic tagged walleye in the Clark Fork are in some of the deep holes and runs adjacent to the log boom at the mouth of Lightning Creek and in the hole just above the River Road and railroad bridges south of the town of Clark Fork. These areas are most easily accessed by either the Driftyard or Johnson Creek boat launches. The number of walleye in Oden Bay and off of Fisherman’s Island have increased over the past month to match some of the highest numbers of the year. Some walleye continue to frequent popular locations near the Highway 95 Long Bridge and the railroad bridge area near Sandpoint.

Hunting

An early waterfowl season for Idaho youth and veterans/active military runs Saturday and Sunday. A Federal Migratory Duck Stamp is not required for hunters 15 and younger but is required for hunters 16 and older. Veterans and active duty military personnel can participate in the early, two-day hunt.

NOTE: The dates for this hunt are incorrect on page 8 of the 2022-23 Idaho Migratory Game Bird Seasons and Rules. The correct dates are reflected above.

For folks with young dogs or who are new to the sport of bird hunting, Idaho has expanded its captive-raised pheasant program. Released in publicly accessible areas such as Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs), the program has been gaining popularity. Pheasant stocking areas in the Panhandle Region are at the Boundary-Smith Creek WMA and the Coeur d’Alene River WMA in Kootenai County. In the Clearwater Region, birds will be released in Latah and Nez Perce counties.

Contact Alan Liere at spokesmanliere@yahoo.com