Man accused of scamming people of over $100K by telling victims he will invest money in cryptocurrency before disappearing

A man is suspected of scamming people of more than $100,000 after persuading victims to transfer money to him under the guise that he would invest it in cryptocurrency, according to Spokane police.

The suspect, who many victims refer to as “Crypto Mike,” takes the money and disappears, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Police believe there may be more victims. Officers believe the suspect, who has not been charged, left the Spokane area and has an arrest warrant for theft in California.

If you have information about the suspect or have given money to him, police ask that you email ltaylor@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2022-20097401. Spokane police’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery unit is investigating.