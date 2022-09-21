Man accused of scamming people of over $100K by telling victims he will invest money in cryptocurrency before disappearing
Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 at 3:49 p.m.
A man is suspected of scamming people of more than $100,000 after persuading victims to transfer money to him under the guise that he would invest it in cryptocurrency, according to Spokane police.
The suspect, who many victims refer to as “Crypto Mike,” takes the money and disappears, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.
Police believe there may be more victims. Officers believe the suspect, who has not been charged, left the Spokane area and has an arrest warrant for theft in California.
If you have information about the suspect or have given money to him, police ask that you email ltaylor@spokanepolice.org and reference incident No. 2022-20097401. Spokane police’s Stolen Property Enforcement and Recovery unit is investigating.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.