One dead in two-vehicle collision near Moses Lake

One man is dead after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday afternoon near Moses Lake.

The crash occurred when a Dodge Durango driven by Juan Garcia, 27, of Moses Lake, was leaving the Grant County Animal Outreach to turn onto Randolph Road, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. At the same time, a commercial construction vehicle pulling a trailer was traveling in the same direction.

The truck hit the driver’s side of the Durango and both vehicles traveled off the west side of the road.

Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the Durango was flown to Central Washington Hospital and remains in stable condition, the sheriff’s office said. The truck driver was uninjured.

It is believed that Garcia failed to yield the right of the way to the truck, the sheriff’s office said.