Police investigating after racist flyers posted in Airway Heights on Tuesday

Racist flyers were posted in an Airway Heights neighborhood on Tuesday night, according to a statement from the city’s Chief of Police, Brad Richmond.

Police did not share any immediate details about the content of the flyers.

“The flyers that were posted are not consistent with the values that we embrace as a community of diverse culture and ethnicity,” the statement said. “I would like to ask for our community’s help to notify us if they observe subjects posting flyers in our community or if they have video of these subjects please notify us.”

The police department is investigating the posting of the flyers, the statement said.

“We must not let the voice of a divisive few be heard and we must embrace our unified message of a community that is known by our strong values and individual character,” the chief said.

Racist flyers were also discovered in Airway Heights in the summer of 2020 promoting a white supremacist organization known as the 14 First Foundation, according to a story from KXLY.

Raymond Bryant, a self-proclaimed Nazi and member of the white supremacist organization, was responsible for spreading similar flyers in the Spokane area. Bryant, 46, was arrested at his Airway Heights home in February 2021 and later sentenced to seven months behind bars for defacing the Temple Beth Shalom Synagogue in Spokane with swastikas.