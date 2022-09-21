Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark’s Evan Bruce takes individual win, Mt. Spokane tops LC in dual-dual XC meet

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Cross country Boys

Lewis and Clark def. Gonzaga Prep 17-39; Mt. Spokane def. Gonzaga Prep 26-43; Mt. Spokane def. Lewis and Clark 26-29: 1, Evan Bruce (LC) 16:25.41.

University def. Ridgeline 17-42; Central Valley def. Ridgeline 20-35; U-Hi def. CV 26-31: 1, Jacob Nicholls (CV) 17:29.

Mead def. Cheney 23-34; Mead def. North Central 19-38; Mead def. Ferris 15-49; Cheney def. NC 25-32; Cheney def. Ferris 16-45; NC def. Ferris 16-47: 1, Noah Holden (Mea) 16:41.

West Valley def. East Valley 19-43: 1, Tony Belko (WV) 17:24.

Shadle Park def. Rogers 22-38: 1, Abraham Little (SP) 18:24.

Girls

CV def. U-Hi 23-32; CV def. Ridgeline 25-32; Ridgeline def. U-Hi 28-31: 1, Nicole Bissell (CV) 19:07.

LC def. G-Prep 15-58; MtS def. G-Prep 17-42; LC def. MtS 26-31: 1, Charlotte Pedersen (MtS) 19:09.

Mead def. Cheney 15-50; Mead def. North Central 17-41; Mead def. Ferris 15-50; Cheney def. NC 27-29; Cheney def. Ferris 15-50: 1, Charlotte Cullen (Mea) 19:37.

WV def. EV 24-33: 1, Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:38.

Shadle Park def. Rogers 20-41: 1, Ellabelle Taylor (Rog) 23:46.

Volleyball

North Central 3, University 0: Kelsie Delp had 11 kills with seven digs and the Wolfpack (2-3) swept the visiting Titans (3-2) 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 in a nonleague match. Lainey Calvary recorded nine kills with 10 digs while Brigitta Maughn notched 15 assists for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 3, West Valley 0: Corrine Westby had 15 kills with nine digs and the visiting Falcons (3-1) swept the Eagles (0-5) 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 3, East Valley 1: Gabriella Rodriguez had 22 kills with nine digs and the Eagles (5-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-4) 25-17, 26-28, 25-8, 25-9 in a nonleague match. Liz Slahavin led East Valley with 20 assists.

Springdale 3, Republic 0: Macy Gines had 23 assists and the Chargers (4-1, 3-0) swept the visiting Tigers (1-1, 0-1) 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 in a Northeast 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0: Katilyn Hough recorded 10 kills, Addison Becker added 22 assists with seven aces and the Eagles (2-0, 1-0) swept the visiting Timberwolves (2-2, 0-1) 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 in a Southeast 1B match.

Slowpitch softball

Ferris 19, Rogers 18: Marrin Teel hit a walk-off double and the Saxons (4-2, 3-1) topped the visiting Pirates (2-6, 0-5) in a league game.

Emma LaRue went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs for Ferris. Jaiyaira Lewis went 3 for 6 with three RBIs, a double and two runs for Rogers.

University 11, East Valley 1: Maliyah Mann doubled, homered and drove in four and the Titans (6-1, 4-0) beat the Knights (1-5, 1-4) in a league game.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 7, North Central 2: Sofia Alfaro and Lilly Kaiel scored two goals apiece and the Tigers (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-2, 0-2).

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Samantha Mudge, Jennah Wanner and Caylee Kerr scored one goal apiece and the Bullpups (6-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-4, 0-2).

Mt. Spokane 2, Mead 1: Cami Hattenburg scored her second goal in the 55th minute and the Wildcats (4-2, 1-1) edged the visiting Panthers (5-2, 1-1).

Cheney 2, Central Valley 1: Kati Low and Grace Grumbly scored one goal apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (3-4, 1-1) topped the Bears (0-6, 0-2).

Ridgeline 3, University 2 (OT): The visiting Falcons (7-0, 2-0) benefitted from an own goal off a corner kick in overtime to defeat the Titans (6-2, 1-1) in a league game.