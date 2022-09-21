The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Cloudy 55° Cloudy
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Lewis and Clark’s Evan Bruce takes individual win, Mt. Spokane tops LC in dual-dual XC meet

Sept. 21, 2022 Updated Wed., Sept. 21, 2022 at 10:56 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Cross country Boys

Lewis and Clark def. Gonzaga Prep 17-39; Mt. Spokane def. Gonzaga Prep 26-43; Mt. Spokane def. Lewis and Clark 26-29: 1, Evan Bruce (LC) 16:25.41.

University def. Ridgeline 17-42; Central Valley def. Ridgeline 20-35; U-Hi def. CV 26-31: 1, Jacob Nicholls (CV) 17:29.

Mead def. Cheney 23-34; Mead def. North Central 19-38; Mead def. Ferris 15-49; Cheney def. NC 25-32; Cheney def. Ferris 16-45; NC def. Ferris 16-47: 1, Noah Holden (Mea) 16:41.

West Valley def. East Valley 19-43: 1, Tony Belko (WV) 17:24.

Shadle Park def. Rogers 22-38: 1, Abraham Little (SP) 18:24.

Girls

CV def. U-Hi 23-32; CV def. Ridgeline 25-32; Ridgeline def. U-Hi 28-31: 1, Nicole Bissell (CV) 19:07.

LC def. G-Prep 15-58; MtS def. G-Prep 17-42; LC def. MtS 26-31: 1, Charlotte Pedersen (MtS) 19:09.

Mead def. Cheney 15-50; Mead def. North Central 17-41; Mead def. Ferris 15-50; Cheney def. NC 27-29; Cheney def. Ferris 15-50: 1, Charlotte Cullen (Mea) 19:37.

WV def. EV 24-33: 1, Logan Hofstee (EV) 18:38.

Shadle Park def. Rogers 20-41: 1, Ellabelle Taylor (Rog) 23:46.

Volleyball

North Central 3, University 0: Kelsie Delp had 11 kills with seven digs and the Wolfpack (2-3) swept the visiting Titans (3-2) 25-21, 25-22, 25-21 in a nonleague match. Lainey Calvary recorded nine kills with 10 digs while Brigitta Maughn notched 15 assists for U-Hi.

Ridgeline 3, West Valley 0: Corrine Westby had 15 kills with nine digs and the visiting Falcons (3-1) swept the Eagles (0-5) 25-18, 25-13, 25-9 in a nonleague game.

Lakeside 3, East Valley 1: Gabriella Rodriguez had 22 kills with nine digs and the Eagles (5-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Knights (1-4) 25-17, 26-28, 25-8, 25-9 in a nonleague match. Liz Slahavin led East Valley with 20 assists.

Springdale 3, Republic 0: Macy Gines had 23 assists and the Chargers (4-1, 3-0) swept the visiting Tigers (1-1, 0-1) 25-15, 25-16, 25-21 in a Northeast 1B match.

St. John-Endicott/LaCrosse 3, Tekoa-Rosalia 0:  Katilyn Hough recorded 10 kills, Addison Becker added 22 assists with seven aces and the Eagles (2-0, 1-0) swept the visiting Timberwolves (2-2, 0-1) 25-9, 25-10, 25-9 in a Southeast 1B match.

Slowpitch softball

Ferris 19, Rogers 18: Marrin Teel hit a walk-off double and the Saxons (4-2, 3-1) topped the visiting Pirates (2-6, 0-5) in a league game.

Emma LaRue went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs for Ferris. Jaiyaira Lewis went 3 for 6 with three RBIs, a double and two runs for Rogers.

University 11, East Valley 1: Maliyah Mann doubled, homered and drove in four and the Titans (6-1, 4-0) beat the Knights (1-5, 1-4) in a league game.

Girls soccer

Lewis and Clark 7, North Central 2: Sofia Alfaro and Lilly Kaiel scored two goals apiece and the Tigers (6-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Wolfpack (2-2, 0-2).

Gonzaga Prep 3, Ferris 0: Samantha Mudge, Jennah Wanner and Caylee Kerr scored one goal apiece and the Bullpups (6-2, 2-0) beat the visiting Saxons (1-4, 0-2).

Mt. Spokane 2, Mead 1: Cami Hattenburg scored her second goal in the 55th minute and the Wildcats (4-2, 1-1) edged the visiting Panthers (5-2, 1-1).

Cheney 2, Central Valley 1: Kati Low and Grace Grumbly scored one goal apiece and the visiting Blackhawks (3-4, 1-1) topped the Bears (0-6, 0-2).

Ridgeline 3, University 2 (OT): The visiting Falcons (7-0, 2-0) benefitted from an own goal off a corner kick in overtime to defeat the Titans (6-2, 1-1) in a league game. 

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Top stories in High school sports

Most read stories