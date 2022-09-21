Spokane woman sentenced to 23 years for sex trafficking her 6-year-old daughter

A Spokane woman was sentenced to 23 years in prison Wednesday for sex trafficking her young daughter.

Kylie Ruby Flores, 31, pleaded guilty in federal court in June to conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking.

Flores met Trever D. Harder on the dating app Plenty of Fish and agreed to trade sexual access to the 6-year-old girl in exchange for a place to stay, small amounts of cash and the promise of new running shoes, according to a news release from the office of Vanessa R. Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington.

Officers recovered a video of Harder raping the young girl. Harder pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing. Flores will be on federal supervision for the rest of her life.

“The facts of this case present some of the most egregious sexual abuse of a child one can imagine. Today’s sentence is important, but it is equally important to remember that Flores’s sentence will likely be much shorter than the lifelong impact on the child,” Waldref wrote in a statement. “No sentence can return the child’s innocence, but our community is now safer and stronger. Most important, the child is now in a safe place.”

David Herzog, the assistant U.S. attorney for Eastern Washington who prosecuted the case, thanked the FBI agents and state, local and tribal law enforcement who investigated the case. Herzog said he was particularly grateful to Chelsea Sayles, the Quileute Tribal Attorney who worked to protect the victim from further abuse.

The case was pursued as part of Project Safe Childhood, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.

“The little girl in this case was only six years old when her abuse began. Thanks to an effective and cooperative investigation, she is neither missing nor murdered today – but she is not the only child in danger,” Waldref wrote. “Today’s sentence sends a clear message to those who seek to sexually abuse children: justice is coming.”