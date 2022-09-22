Spokane settles with family of man shot by police for $4 million on day trial set to begin

Debbie Novak, center, and her daughter Crystal Jenkins, right, stand outside the courtroom and talk to the media while holding a photo that includes Novak' son, David, Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the Spokane County Courthouse. The City of Spokane had just settled with Novak's family in a wrongful death lawsuit for $4 million. (Jesse Tinsley/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

The family of a man killed by police in 2019 settled with the city of Spokane for $4 million Thursday morning, the day their wrongful death suit was set to go to trial.

David Novak was shot and killed by Officer Brandon Rankin on January 7, 2019 after neighbors reported a Novak was shooting at them. Novak turned out not to have a gun but instead was slamming a baseball bat against his truck.

Prosecutors cleared Rankin of any wrong doing in August 2019. The family filed suit against the city days later.

“It has been a very emotional day,” said Debbie Novak, David’s mother.

In total the city will pay at least $4.8 million after settling with Novak’s father, Michael Novak, for $250,000 and paying more than $600,000 in legal fees.

This story is developing.