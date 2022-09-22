Estakio Beltran is named Washington state Digital Equity Manager

By Rolf Boone The Olympian

OLYMPIA – The state Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce has hired Estakio Beltran to serve as digital equity manager, the agency announced.

“The internet is more than just wires; it’s how families access education for their children, connect to doctors, apply for work or financial assistance, and maintain important social connections,” Beltran said in a statement.

Prior to being named digital equity manager, he advised senior members of Congress and high-ranking officials as a public policy professional, according to a news release.

Beltran earned his undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University and a graduate degree from Columbia University in New York. He joins the Broadband Office on Oct. 1, but from his home community in Yakima, according to the release.