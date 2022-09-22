The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Clear Night 62° Clear
Cache Reset
Admin Edit Exit Admin
Log in Subscribe
Activate
My account Log out
Go to e-Edition Sign up for newsletters Customer service
Subscribe now
News >  Pacific NW

Estakio Beltran is named Washington state Digital Equity Manager

Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:05 p.m.

By Rolf Boone The Olympian

OLYMPIA – The state Broadband Office in the Department of Commerce has hired Estakio Beltran to serve as digital equity manager, the agency announced.

“The internet is more than just wires; it’s how families access education for their children, connect to doctors, apply for work or financial assistance, and maintain important social connections,” Beltran said in a statement.

Prior to being named digital equity manager, he advised senior members of Congress and high-ranking officials as a public policy professional, according to a news release.

Beltran earned his undergraduate degree from Gonzaga University and a graduate degree from Columbia University in New York. He joins the Broadband Office on Oct. 1, but from his home community in Yakima, according to the release.

The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Local journalism is essential.

Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.

Active Person

Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox

Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.

Top stories in Pacific NW