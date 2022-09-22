Former Gonzaga standout Kelly Olynyk traded to Utah Jazz

Kelly Olynyk is on the move again.

The former Gonzaga standout will have a new address – the fifth in his soon-to-be 10th NBA season – after being acquired by Utah in a three-player trade with Detroit. Olynyk and Saben Lee are joining the Jazz in exchange for Bojan Bogdanovic. The trade was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Olynyk joins a Utah squad in the process of a major rebuild orchestrated by new CEO Danny Ainge, an executive with Boston when the Celtics landed Olynyk in a 2013 draft-night trade with Dallas, which selected the Canadian native 13th overall. Ainge previously traded away Jazz All-Stars Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland and Rudy Gobert to Minnesota.

Olynyk spent his first four seasons with Boston before signing with Miami as a free agent. He played 3½ seasons with the Heat, helping the team reach the 2020 NBA finals against the Los Angeles Lakers. He spent the last half of the 2021 season with Houston following a trade. He signed a three-year, $37-million deal with Detroit prior to the 2022 season.

The 31-year-old Olynyk averaged 9.1 points and 4.4 rebounds in a career-low 19.1 minutes in his lone season with the Pistons last year. He was limited to 40 games by injuries.

The 6-foot-11 center brings a reliable, veteran presence to the revamped Jazz with career averages of 10.1 points, 5.1 rebounds and 36.5% 3-point shooting.

Olynyk is scheduled to make $12.8 million this season and $12.2 million, with $3 million guaranteed, the following year. Bogdanovic’s salary this season is $19.5 million.

Olynyk utilized a redshirt year prior to emerging as an All-American in 2013 when he averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Zags, who were upset by Wichita State 76-70 in the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Salt Lake City on the Jazz’s home court. Olynyk had 26 points and nine boards in the loss.

It’s been a busy offseason for Olynyk, who married longtime girlfriend and Gonzaga alum Jackie McNulty this summer in three different ceremonies, including one held in North Idaho. They honeymooned in Greece and on the Amalfi Coast.

Olynyk also helped Canada remain unbeaten in FIBA World Cup qualifying with a pair of wins in August. Olynyk averaged 19.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in the two wins while former GU teammate Kevin Pangos contributed 11 points and 3.5 assists.