Man found dead in Spokane River died by suicide
Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 8:01 p.m.
A 30-year-old man who was found dead in June in the Spokane River died by drowning himself, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.
A jogger found Shayne Lamonica June 19 near Downriver Disc Golf Course in Spokane. The medical examiner’s office said Lamonica died of “asphyxia due to drowning.” The manner of death was considered a suicide.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.