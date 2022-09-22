Man found dead in Spokane River died by suicide

A 30-year-old man who was found dead in June in the Spokane River died by drowning himself, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A jogger found Shayne Lamonica June 19 near Downriver Disc Golf Course in Spokane. The medical examiner’s office said Lamonica died of “asphyxia due to drowning.” The manner of death was considered a suicide.