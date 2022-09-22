The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Man found dead in Spokane River died by suicide

Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 8:01 p.m.

Shayne Lamonica (COURTESY OF DANA LAMONICA)
By Garrett Cabeza garrettc@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
A 30-year-old man who was found dead in June in the Spokane River died by drowning himself, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A jogger found Shayne Lamonica June 19 near Downriver Disc Golf Course in Spokane. The medical examiner’s office said Lamonica died of “asphyxia due to drowning.” The manner of death was considered a suicide.

