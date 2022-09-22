‘Man Tears’ will be among the topics comic Bryan Callen riffs about at the Spokane Comedy Club

Bryan Callen’s voice jumps an octave when discussing his role as the high school coach/physical education instructor in the ABC sitcoms “Schooled” and “The Goldbergs,” which were created by producer-writer Adam Goldberg.

“It’s been an incredible experience since Adam has a crystal clear sense of humor,” Callen said while calling from Manhattan Beach, California. “He has the guys from ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ (writing for his shows). It’s the only time I’ve been part of shows where the producers and writers really understand comedy. It’s been a privilege working on the shows, especially in this world in which sitcoms are so rare today.”

Speaking of the decline of sitcoms, the 10th season of “The Goldbergs” began Wednesday. However, “Schooled,” in which Callen had a main role, was canceled in 2020.

For Callen, 55, there’s more than television for the “MADtv” alum. Callen will deliver stand-up Friday and Saturday at the Spokane Comedy Club. Expect Callen to deliver some material from his latest special, “Man Tears.”

“What I talk about is how men cannot express emotion or be vulnerable,” Callen said. “That sad feeling has to come out in rage or humor.” Callen will also riff about what it’s like having two children, who are 11 and 14, from his prior marriage and raising an 8-month-old with his new wife.

“What concerns me about my children is that with technology I have no idea how my kids will fit in with the future,” Callen said. “By the time they grow up will they be replaced by an algorithm? Everything is changing and changing quickly. When I was a kid, George Carlin would put out a comedy album and you would talk about it for years. But everything is different in our short attention span lives.”

However, Callen isn’t concerned about his future as a stand-up.

“The great thing is that people will always crave intimacy,” Callen said. “Technology can’t replace intimacy. You have that intimacy when you go to a comedy club. What I love about performing live much more so than television is that reaction you get from a live audience.”