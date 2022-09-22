Michigan school shooting suspect to remain in adult jail, judge rules

By Kara Berg The Detroit News The Detroit News

PONTIAC, Mich. – A judge has again ordered Oxford High School shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley to remain in the Oakland County Jail as he awaits his trial.

Crumbley, 16, is charged with killing four fellow students and wounding six others and a teacher after opening fire at the high school Nov. 30. He is charged with 24 felonies and faces life in prison if convicted.

To be kept in the adult jail as a juvenile, Crumbley is required by law to have a placement hearing every 30 days. Crumbley, his attorneys and an assistant prosecutor appeared via Zoom Thursday before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe.

Neither prosecutors nor Crumbley’s attorneys had any new information to provide to Rowe about Crumbley’s placement, so he ordered the teen stay housed at the Oakland County Jail.

Crumbley’s attorneys have argued it would be more appropriate for the teen to be transferred to the county Children’s Village juvenile detention facility. Operators of the Children’s Village, however, said the adult jail is the safest place for Crumbley. He is isolated from adult inmates at the jail.

His trial is set for Jan. 17.

Crumbley’s parents, who are both charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter, are being held in the Oakland County Jail. They have a hearing Oct. 28 to determine the admissibility of an expert’s testimony. They face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.