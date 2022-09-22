The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

One dead in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Tuesday night

Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 7:42 p.m.

By Quinn Welsch quinnw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

One man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on Wednesday night in the Bemiss Neighborhood, Spokane police said.

The crash occurred near Regal Street and Euclid Avenue a little after 9:30 p.m. An adult male driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Initial information shows that speed may have been a factor, Spokane Police Department spokesman Cpl. Nick Briggs said.

The identity of the driver will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office .

