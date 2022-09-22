The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane slowpitch; Kyleigh Archer scores twice for Shadle Park girls soccer

Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:13 p.m.

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Slowpitch softball

Mt. Spokane 22, Rogers 3: Jessica Waters hit two home runs and the Wildcats (7-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-7, 0-6) in a league game.

Mead 17, Gonzaga Prep 3: Charlie Stern and Campbell Brose had four RBIs apiece and the Panthers (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (2-4, 1-3) in a league game. Sophia Carpenter went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Mead.

University 11, East Valley 1: Maliyah Mann had two hits, including a home run, and the Titans (7-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-6, 0-6) in a league game.

Ridgeline 12, Lewis and Clark 2: Charley Palm and Emma Myers had three hits apiece and the Falcons (4-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-3, 3-2) in a league game.

Central Valley 27, North Central 1: Maddie Saty hit for the cycle with five hits and the Bears (7-2, 5-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-8, 0-5) in a league game.

Girls soccer

Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Kyleigh Archer scored two goals and the Highlanders (1-5, 1-1) edged the visiting Knights (1-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

Hayden Anderson scored twice for East Valley.

West Valley 2, Pullman 0: Claire Busse and Ashlyn Chase scored one goal apiece and the visiting Eagles (6-0-, 2-0) beat the Greyhounds (2-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.

