Prep roundup: Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane slowpitch; Kyleigh Archer scores twice for Shadle Park girls soccer
Sept. 22, 2022 Updated Thu., Sept. 22, 2022 at 9:13 p.m.
From staff reports
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League.
Slowpitch softball
Mt. Spokane 22, Rogers 3: Jessica Waters hit two home runs and the Wildcats (7-1, 4-1) beat the visiting Pirates (2-7, 0-6) in a league game.
Mead 17, Gonzaga Prep 3: Charlie Stern and Campbell Brose had four RBIs apiece and the Panthers (6-0, 3-0) beat the visiting Bullpups (2-4, 1-3) in a league game. Sophia Carpenter went 3 for 3 with two RBIs for Mead.
University 11, East Valley 1: Maliyah Mann had two hits, including a home run, and the Titans (7-1, 5-0) beat the visiting Knights (1-6, 0-6) in a league game.
Ridgeline 12, Lewis and Clark 2: Charley Palm and Emma Myers had three hits apiece and the Falcons (4-3, 3-2) beat the visiting Tigers (4-3, 3-2) in a league game.
Central Valley 27, North Central 1: Maddie Saty hit for the cycle with five hits and the Bears (7-2, 5-1) beat the Wolfpack (0-8, 0-5) in a league game.
Girls soccer
Shadle Park 3, East Valley 2: Kyleigh Archer scored two goals and the Highlanders (1-5, 1-1) edged the visiting Knights (1-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.
Hayden Anderson scored twice for East Valley.
West Valley 2, Pullman 0: Claire Busse and Ashlyn Chase scored one goal apiece and the visiting Eagles (6-0-, 2-0) beat the Greyhounds (2-4, 1-1) in a GSL 2A game.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.