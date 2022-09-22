Veteran-led Spokane Chiefs open 2022-23 season with games at Victoria

The Spokane Chiefs open the 2022-23 season on Friday in Victoria, British Columbia.

The Chiefs, who finished 2-3 in preseason, bring back a veteran crew led on offense by Blake Swetlikoff and on defense by Graham Sward.

Friday’s game starts at 7:05 p.m. The teams meet again on Saturday in Victoria at 6:05.

To set up their roster for the season opener, the Chiefs waived two of their more veteran players and reassigned three 16-year-olds this week.

Forwards Erik Atchison and Reed Jacobson, who have been with the Chiefs for four and three years, respectively, were waived to get the team to the league’s maximum limit of three 20-year-olds.

Atchison played 153 games (20 goals, 28 assists) and was part of the team’s leadership group in 2021-22. Jacobson played 114 games (12 goals/23 assists).

Forwards Will Jamieson and Luka Shcherbyna and defenseman Nathan Mayes were assigned to U18 teams in their hometown provinces. All three were selected in the 2021 WHL prospects draft in December and attended training camp .

Spokane’s home opener is Oct. 1 against Kamloops.