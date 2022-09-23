Mac Gross scores twice in Spokane’s season-opening win at Victoria

From staff reports

VICTORIA, B.C. – The Spokane Chiefs scored three goals apiece in the first and second periods to win Friday’s Western Hockey League season opener 7-5.

The Royals made a late charge with three goals in the third period after trailing 6-2. The Chiefs spread the puck around with six players accounting for the seven goals.

Mac Gross scored twice for the Chiefs, once in the second period and a final empty-net goal late in the third period.

Despite the wide scoring margin after two periods, the Royals finished with 33 shots on goal to the Chiefs’ 29.

Kooper Gizowski, Ty Cheveldayoff, Raegan Wiles, Chase Bertholet and Tommaso De Luca also scored for Spokane.

Gizowski and Cheveldayoff also assisted on two goals.

Reggie Newman and Marcus Almquist scored two goals apiece for Victoria.

Spokane and Victoria meet again Saturday at 6:05 p.m.