On the Air
Sept. 23, 2022 Updated Fri., Sept. 23, 2022 at 6:18 p.m.
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: Xfinity: Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 USA
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Boston at N.Y. Yankees MLB
2 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia or N.Y. Mets at Oakland MLB
4 p.m.: L.A. Angels at Minnesota or Cleveland at Texas MLB
4:10 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City Root
7 p.m.: St. Louis at L.A. Dodgers or San Diego at Colorado MLB
Football, college
9 a.m.: Maryland at Michigan Fox 28
9 a.m.: Duke at Kansas FS1
9 a.m.: Buffalo at Eastern Michigan CBSSN
9 a.m.: Clemson at Wake Forest ABC
9 a.m.: Baylor at Iowa State ESPN2/U
9 a.m.: Missouri at Auburn ESPN
9 a.m.: TCU at SMU ESPN2/U
11 a.m.: UCLA at Colorado Pac-12
12:30 p.m.: Indiana at Cincinnati ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Toledo at San Diego State FS1
12:30 p.m.: FIU at WKU CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech ABC/ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina ABC/ESPN
12:30 p.m.: Florida at Tennessee CBS
1 p.m.: Montana State at Eastern Washington SWX
1 p.m.: Oregon at Washington State Fox 28
1 p.m.: Georgia Tech at UCF ESPNU
2:30 p.m.: Arizona at California Pac-12
4 p.m.: NIU at Kentucky ESPN2
4 p.m.: Marshall at Troy NFL
4 p.m.: Arkansas at Texas A&M ESPN
4 p.m.: Iowa at Rutgers FS1
4:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Ohio State ABC
4:30 p.m.: Charlotte at South Carolina ESPNU
5 p.m.: Kansas State at Oklahoma Fox 28
6:30 p.m.: USC at Oregon State Pac-12
7:15 p.m.: Wyoming at BYU ESPN/2
7:30 p.m.: Stanford at Washington FS1
7:30 p.m.: Western Michigan at San Jose State CBSSN
7:30 p.m.: Utah at Arizona State ESPN/2
Golf, men’s
4 a.m.: Presidents Cup Golf
5 a.m.: Presidents Cup NBC
Soccer, women’s
5:30 a.m.: Super League: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur CBSSN
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Football, college
11 a.m.: Oregon at Washington State 920-AM
Noon: Montana State at Eastern Washington 700-AM
Noon: Idaho at Northern Arizona 92.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Kansas City 700-AM
Hockey, WHL
6:05 p.m.: Spokane at Victoria……………………………………………….103.5-FM
All events subject to change
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe now to get breaking news alerts in your email inbox
Get breaking news delivered to your inbox as it happens.