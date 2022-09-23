Prep football: Gentz Hilburn leads Lewis and Clark over Ridgeline; University’s Malaki Miller rushes past Cheney

Roundup of Friday’s high school football action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

4A/3A

Lewis and Clark 47, Ridgeline 27: Gentz Hilburn rushed for 149 yards with four touchdowns and the visiting Tigers (2-2, 2-2) beat the Falcons (0-4, 0-4).

Cooper Jeffries completed 9 of 11 passes for 252 yards and two touchdowns for Lewis and Clark. Landon Garner threw for 250 yards with three touchdowns for Ridgeline.

University 27, Cheney 8: Malaki Miller ran for 156 yards and two touchdowns and the visiting Titans (1-3, 1-2) beat the Blackhawks (1-3, 1-3).

University’s Dominic Longo added an interception return for a touchdown.

Cheney quarterback Jakeb Vallance led the team with 137 total yards and a rushing touchdown.

Moses Lake 25, Central Valley 22: The Mavericks (3-1) kicked a late field goal to beat the visiting Bears (3-1) in a nonleague game. Scoring was unavailable.

2A

Pullman 42, Rogers 27: Caleb Northcroft completed 23 of 31 passes for 220 yards with two touchdown passes and then visiting Greyhounds (3-1, 2-0) beat the Pirates (1-3, 0-1).

Pullman’s Tanner Barbour caught 12 passes for 115 yards with a score and Terran Page rushed 14 times for 97 yards and a TD. Fritz Reiher completed 8 of 18 passes for 157 yards and two TDs for Rogers.

West Valley 23, Clarkston 0: Rasean Eaton had rushing touchdowns of 5 and 4 yards and the visiting Eagles (2-2, 1-1) shut out the Bantams (2-2, 1-1).

Bonners Ferry 46, East Valley 6: Blake Rice threw three touchdown passes and the Badgers (5-0) beat the visiting Knights in a nonleague game.

Shadle Park 49, North Central 0: The visiting Highlanders (3-1, 2-0) beat the Wolfpack (0-3, 0-2). Scoring was unavailable.

1A

Colville 42, Newport 22: Cale Roy threw three touchdown passes, ran for another and the Crimson Hawks (4-0, 2-0) beat the visiting Grizzlies (2-2, 1-1). Allan McKeraghan caught a touchdown and returned another for an interception for Colville.

Riverside 51, Medical Lake 0: Tyler Lenz rushed for 108 yards and two touchdowns and the Rams (2-2, 1-1) defeated the host Cardinals (0-4, 0-2).

Omak 26, Deer Park 21: The visiting Pioneers (3-1) beat the Stags (2-2) in a nonleague game. Scoring was unavailable.

2B

Lake Roosevelt 18, Liberty 7: Chase Clark rushed for 128 yards with one touchdown and the Raiders (4-0) beat the visiting Lancers (3-1) in a nonleague game.

Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 40, Davenport 0: Brody Boness rushed for a touchdown and caught a touchdown and the Broncos (3-1, 2-1) beat the visiting Gorillas (3-1, 1-1) in a Northeast 2B game. Chase Galbreath had TD runs of 9 and 51 yards for LRS.

Okanogan 34, Chewelah 7: Taggert Grooms scored two touchdowns and the Bulldogs (4-0) beat the visiting Cougars (3-1, 3-0) in a nonleague game. Kruz Katzer had a 10-yard TD run for Chewelah.

1B

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 64, Cusick 30: Carter Pitts Rushed for 283 yards and five touchdowns and the Warriors (3-1, 1-0) beat the visiting Panthers (2-2, 0-1) in a Northeast 1B game. Bode Seymour threw for 270 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for another for Cusick.

Wellpinit 56, Republic 6: Jeffrey Moyer III rushed for 99 yards with three touchdowns and Wellpinit (4-0, 1-0) beat the visiting Tigers (0-4, 0-1) in a Northeast 1B game on Friday. Andrew Moyer added two scores with 100 yards of total offense for Wellpinit.

Pomeroy 86, Yakama Tribal Nation 0: Sidney Bales rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one, Jacob Reisinger rushed for two touchdowns and caught one and the visiting Pirates (3-1, 0-1) beat the Eagles (0-4, 0-2) in a Southeast 1B game.

Idaho

Timberlake 37, St. Maries 13: Vaughn W. Higgins rushed for 113 yards with two touchdowns and the Tigers (3-1) defeated the Lumberjacks (0-4) in a nonleague game.

Clark Fork 48, Kootenai 0: Chase Sanroman rushed for 198 yards with four touchdowns and the visiting Wampus Cats (3-2) beat the Warriors (0-4) in a North Star game.