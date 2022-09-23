Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich says homeless encampment an ‘ongoing protest,’ seeks warrant to clear it in October

Calling the homeless encampment on state property in East Central Spokane an “ongoing protest” threatening public safety, Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich asserted his authority to remove the camp Friday and arrest those within it.

“It’s not my responsibility to figure out how to fix your mess,” Knezovich, who wrote a letter to the Washington Department of Transportation on Thursday announcing his intentions to break up Camp Hope by mid-October, said in an hourlong news conference Friday, addressing local and state agencies. “It is my responsibility to clean it up.”

City officials and state agencies, including the Washington departments of Commerce and Transportation, have been in discussions to resolve a dispute about the property, where at least 600 people are living in tents, campers and other shelters with an onsite nonprofit providing housing and other services. Knezovich on Friday took credit for recent improvements in the negotiations, saying he contacted the Department of Transportation on Tuesday, the same day that department issued a stern rebuke to the city about its response to the encampment.

“Two days later, they’re now in ‘productive conversations,’” Knezovich said. “Well, I’m glad I got involved.”

The sheriff spoke to an assembled group of reporters and local politicians that included Spokane County Commissioner Josh Kerns, Spokane City Councilmembers Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle, as well as Spokane County Undersheriff John Nowels, who is seeking election to Knezovich’s office in November. He cited a state attorney general’s opinion from 1961 that he said asserted the office’s authority to investigate felony cases inside city limits, while also saying the Spokane Police Department had its “hands slightly tied” by local policymakers and that he’d contacted Mayor Nadine Woodward in July to offer assistance to clear out the camp.

The opinion states that a sheriff has the authority to investigate felonies “within cities of the third class and towns of the fourth class in his county.” Spokane is a first-class city by virtue of its size and governance structure, one of six in the state. Knezovich said anyone arrested would be charged with “breach of peace,” which encompasses several misdemeanor offenses under state law, not felonies.

“They have disturbed the peace of this entire county,” Knezovich said, adding later that he believed he had authority to arrest those within and would be meeting later this month with “multiple agencies” to determine a plan for clearing the camp.

Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said in an interview Friday that he’d not spoken to Knezovich before his announcement Thursday that he’d be working to clear the camp, instead saying that he’d facilitated a conversation between Knezovich and Woodward. Meidl said Knezovich did have the authority to act, and that the location was “a hotbed of criminal activity.”

“Right now, all I know is his stated intent to get rid of that camp by mid-October,” Meidl said, confirming that he would be meeting with Knezovich’s office next week to discuss future plans regarding the camp.

Knezovich declined to say what such a procedure would look like, citing social media threats made against his officers following his announcement the camp would be cleared.

The sheriff stood by his pledge to provide bus tickets back home for those in the camp once it’s cleared. Kerns said commissioners had provided $25,000 for a program called Homeward Bound, operated by the Volunteers of America, which provides money to cover transportation costs for those experiencing homelessness who want to travel to reconnect with family and friends. Kerns said the county would continue to support that program with money in the future, if it’s requested.

Knezovich said the basis for clearing the camp would be provided by a warrant of abatement being drafted by the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office. That process, outlined in state law, is different than the chronic nuisance property procedure written into city law. Knezovich said it would take 20 days to draft that warrant.

He laid blame on the state agencies and city policymakers for failing to act when tents first started being pitched on the property last winter. He also said even though he believed he had authority back then to act, he waited because he believed city and state officials would move to evict the residents.

“I thought that they would resolve it,” Knezovich said.

He also said he hadn’t visited the camp himself prior to issuing his pledge to clear it, citing a long career in law enforcement.

“I don’t need to go to Camp Hope to know what squalor looks like,” Knezovich said.

Staff writer Emma Epperly contributed to this report.