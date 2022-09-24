100 years ago in Spokane: All but one of the alleged Maurice Codd co-conspirators had been arrested – Codd himself

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Madeline Tompkins, one of 16 people charged with perjury and conspiracy for their roles in the Maurice Codd murder trial, was arrested in Tacoma and brought back to Spokane.

Only one of the 16 was still at large: Maurice Codd.

His whereabouts were still unknown. His attorneys previously said they would produce him right away, but many days had now passed.

The trial of the 16 – all of whom were either witnesses or Codd’s attorneys – was scheduled to begin within two months. The county prosecutor contended that Codd’s acquittal was the result of lies from witnesses and bribes by Codd’s attorneys.

From the music beat: The Spokesman-Review’s editorial page praised the fledgling Spokane Symphony Orchestra as “an asset to Spokane” in every way.

It was entering its third season, which was impressive for such an ambitious and risky endeavor.

“Most orchestral organizations in such cities as Spokane start out bravely, but all too soon fall by the way,” noted the editors. “Spokane’s symphony orchestra is different. It began modestly, speaking financially, and its guarantors have no trouble in meeting its modest obligations. These form one of the reasons why the orchestra has attained the exceptional age it has, and why it enters its third season without a cent of debt.”

Unfortunately, a year later it would announce the cancellation of its fourth season, due to lack of public support. It would take years before another Spokane orchestra would arise in its wake.