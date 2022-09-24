22-year-old suspected of shooting man in Spokane Valley

A 22-year-old is accused of shooting and wounding a man late Friday night in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies responded around 11:40 p.m. to the 15900 block of East Fourth Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Deputies located a man with gunshot wounds and provided medical aid until Spokane Valley firefighters and American Medical Response arrived, deputies said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, but his condition was upgraded to stable, investigators said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Dontrell O. Dale, was detained at the nearby Pope Francis Haven Apartments, 16412 E. Sprague Ave., along with two teenagers.

Dale was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and possession of a stolen firearm, deputies said. He remained in the Spokane County Jail Saturday night.

The release said one of the minors was arrested on an Idaho felony warrant and booked into the Spokane County Juvenile Detention Center. The second teen was not charged.

Two firearms were found under a tree north of the Appleway Trail, police said. One of the firearms was reported stolen June 28. Both firearms were booked into evidence.

The shooting is under investigation.