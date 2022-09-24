26-year-old Spokane man dies in Grant County crash
Sept. 24, 2022 Updated Sat., Sept. 24, 2022 at 8:16 p.m.
A 26-year-old Spokane man was struck and killed by a vehicle Friday morning while running on a highway in Grant County.
Sean D. Whisenhunt was running around 6 a.m. west in the eastbound lane of State Route 26 near Royal City when 43-year-old Jorge Reyes, of Othello, struck Whisenhunt in a 2017 Honda Fit, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Whisenhunt died at the scene, troopers said. Reyes was taken to Othello Community Hospital with injuries.
Reyes was not charged, and WSP said the cause of the crash was Whisenhunt being in the road. Reyes was wearing a seat belt.
