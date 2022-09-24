Roshaun Johnson runs for two touchdowns as Idaho handles Northern Arizona on the road

From staff reports

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – Idaho played a game of keep away on Saturday.

Vandals quarterback Gevani McCoy was precise with the football, Roshaun Johnson ran for two touchdowns, and Idaho dominated possession in a 27-10 victory over Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference football game.

The Lumberjacks (1-3, 0-1 Big Sky) struggled to get Idaho’s offense off the field. The Vandals (2-2, 1-0) amassed 41 minutes, 28 seconds of possession, compared to NAU’s 18:32.

McCoy was a big reason for that, completing 18 of 20 passes for 184 yards and a touchdown. His 2-yard TD pass to Connor Whitney gave the Vandals a 17-7 lead with 3:08 left in the second quarter.

Johnson, who ran for 85 yards on 25 carries, capped a 71/2-minute drive to open the game with a 3-yard plunge into the end zone. His 9-yard TD run in the fourth quarter provided the final margin.

Receiver Jermaine Jackson hauled down five passes for 96 yards, and Anthony Woods added 84 rushing yards for Idaho.

The Vandals limited NAU to 184 yards of offense.